Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Mummy stars reportedly reuniting for another sequel

Related: Brendan Fraser recalls near-death experience on The Mummy set
  • Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly in talks to reunite for a new instalment of The Mummy franchise.
  • The film is in development at Universal Pictures, with Matt Bettinelli‑Olpin and Tyler Gillett directing and David Coggeshall writing the screenplay.
  • Sources indicate the new project will be a sequel that disregards the events of the 2008 film, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, picking up after The Mummy Returns.
  • If confirmed, this would mark Fraser's first appearance in the franchise in 17 years and Weisz's first in 24, following the original series' global success.
  • Fraser recently made a comeback to acting, winning an Oscar in 2023 for his role in The Whale.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in