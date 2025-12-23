Hugh Laurie was ‘really tricky’ to work with on The Night Manager, says creator
- The creator of The Night Manager, David Farr, revealed that Hugh Laurie was ”really tricky” to work with as he initially wanted to play the lead role of Jonathan Pine, not arms dealer Richard Roper.
- Laurie's desire for the lead caused difficulties during the first season's production, as his notes focused on Tom Hiddleston's character.
- The acclaimed BBC series, adapted from John le Carré's novel, won Golden Globes for both Laurie and Hiddleston in 2016.
- A second season of The Night Manager is confirmed to arrive in the New Year, despite there being no sequel novel by le Carré.
- The new series will feature returning cast members such as Olivia Colman and Alistair Petrie, alongside new additions including Camilla Morrone and Diego Calva.