The Night Manager’s future confirmed following speculation about hit show’s future
- The BBC's John le Carré adaptation, The Night Manager, will return for a third series, despite earlier expectations that the second series would be its last.
- Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as agent Jonathan Pine, and surprisingly, Hugh Laurie will also return as the villainous arms dealer Richard Roper.
- Writer David Farr has confirmed he is penning more episodes, with Hiddleston describing the upcoming run as a 'trilogy closer'.
- The wait between the second and third series is expected to be significantly shorter than the nine-year gap before the second series, with production potentially starting next year.
- The second series concluded with a cliffhanger, and the third instalment is anticipated to resolve the ongoing conflict between Pine and Roper.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks