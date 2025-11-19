Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Simpsons kills off character 34 years after their debut

Who Shot Mr Burns? Simpsons episode
  • The Simpsons has killed off Alice Glick, a character who has appeared on the show for 34 years.
  • Glick, the organist at Springfield’s church, died during a service in a recent episode.
  • Executive producer Tim Long confirmed her death, stating she is "dead as a doornail".
  • Many fans expressed confusion as they believed the character had previously died in season 23 after being attacked by a robotic seal.
  • This follows the death of another long-running character, Larry the Barfly, earlier in 2024.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in