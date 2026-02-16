Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch 90s rock band frontman parody classic hit in The Simpsons

REM frontman Michael Stipe sings parody of 'Everybody Hurts' for 800th episode of The Simpsons
  • The Simpsons concluded its 37th season with a historic 800th episode, solidifying its status as the longest-running scripted primetime series in television history.
  • R.E.M. co-founder Michael Stipe made a surprise return cameo, performing a parody of the band's 1992 hit 'Everybody Hurts'.
  • The episode, titled 'Homer? A Cracker Bro?', featured Homer Simpson and Kirk Van Houten launching a successful cracker business, alongside Kirk's struggle with depression.
  • Stipe's animated appearance saw him serenading a depressed Kirk with a humorous, adapted version of his iconic song.
  • Fans expressed widespread delight and excitement on social media regarding Stipe's second appearance in The Simpsons universe.
