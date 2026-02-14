The Simpsons showrunner makes bold prediction on show’s future
- The Simpsons showrunner, Matt Selman, has revealed that if the long-running animated series were to conclude, it would not feature a traditional finale but rather appear as a regular episode.
- Selman stated that the show's characters are designed to reset each week, likening it to Groundhog Day and that a previous episode already parodied typical series finale concepts.
- Currently in its 37th season and having aired 800 episodes, there is speculation that a forthcoming sequel to The Simpsons Movie could serve as the show's ultimate conclusion.
- Despite Selman's comments about characters not dying, the series has recently killed off several figures, including Alice Glick, the church organist, in November.
- Larry the Barfly, a character since season 10, was also killed off the previous year, prompting an explanation from executive producer Tim Long about highlighting the dignity of peripheral characters.
