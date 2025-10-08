Claudia Winkleman on how she nearly ruined The Traitors
- Claudia Winkleman, host of The Traitors, revealed she was "worried sick" during the first series of the hit BBC show.
- She admitted she worried she had ruined the debut series by nearly making a noise during the tense traitor selection process.
- Winkleman specifically feared that contestant Wilf Webster's jacket would make a sound, potentially compromising the entire game.
- A special celebrity spin-off of 'The Traitors' is set to debut on Wednesday, featuring an all-star cast.
- The celebrity line-up includes famous faces such as Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Claire Balding, and Jonathan Ross.