Fellow Traitors clash in dramatic scenes amid lying accusations

Fiona wages war on fellow Traitor as castle descends into chaos
  • Fiona, a contestant on The Traitors, accused fellow Traitor Rachel of lying during an explosive episode on Thursday.
  • Rachel had revealed that Amanda, another contestant, had confessed to her about being a former police detective.
  • Fiona disputed Rachel's claim, stating that Amanda would not have confided in her and that Fiona herself has family members in the police force.
  • Following this, Fiona openly declared her belief that Rachel was a Traitor.
  • The dramatic interaction between the contestants left viewers captivated, with many commenting on the high-quality television.
