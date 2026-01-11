Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Traitors’ Fiona reveals truth behind Rachel spat

Fiona on 'The Traitors'
Fiona on 'The Traitors' (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)
  • Fiona Hughes, revealed as the secret traitor on The Traitors, has discussed her unexpected exit from the BBC reality series.
  • The 62-year-old local government officer from Swansea was banished after a confrontation with fellow traitor Rachel.
  • Fiona had accused Rachel of being a traitor after Rachel revealed a contestant's past profession, but the group ultimately sided with Rachel.
  • Speaking on the Traitors Uncloaked podcast, Fiona admitted she knew Rachel was telling the truth but was strategising to gain an advantage.
  • She stated that challenging Rachel 'had to be done' as she perceived Rachel as a significant threat, despite complimenting her as an 'amazing player'.
