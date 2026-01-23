Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What we know about The Traitors’ Jade ahead of the final

The Traitors’ Jade shares heartbreaking family tragedy: ‘They were both found dead’
  • The Traitors finalist Jade Scott, 25, is a PhD student at university doing research into women's health and pregnancy.
  • Jade, from the West Midlands, also holds a degree in Biomedical Science from the University of Warwick.
  • She also runs her own start-up, FEM, a nutrition bar company she co-founded with her partner, Sam.
  • She has faced relentless suspicion from her fellow players throughout the show, especially from Amanda, a former police officer, who consistently pursued her case against her.
  • During last week's dinner party, Jade was lauded as "brave" after she shared a deeply personal story about her mother and half-sister who were found dead in Hong Kong in 2018.

