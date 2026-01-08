Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why The Traitors fans think two more contestants have a hidden connection

Traitors contestant's admission finally confirms fan theory
  • Fans of The Traitors have developed a new theory suggesting contestants Maz and Amanda may have worked together as police officers.
  • Maz, previously identified as a civil servant, revealed in a diary room segment that he is a retired police officer.
  • Amanda is also a retired detective, a fact she has not disclosed to her fellow contestants.
  • This theory aligns with a broader theme in the current series, where other contestants, such as Judy and Roxy (mother and daughter) and Ellie and Ross (a couple), have hidden pre-existing relationships.
  • The latest episode concluded with three Faithfuls – Reece, Maz, and Sam – at risk of being murdered by the Traitors.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in