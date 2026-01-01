Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Secret Traitor explained as hit BBC show introduces a major twist

Claudia Winkleman reveals major Traitor's twist during new season launch
  • BBC One's reality series The Traitors has returned for its 2026 edition with a significant format change.
  • A fourth, secret Traitor has been introduced, whose identity is unknown to the three main Traitors and the viewing audience.
  • This new, undisclosed Traitor will work against the main group and exert influence over the game and the other Traitors.
  • Host Claudia Winkleman described the series as "truly extraordinary" due to this new development.
  • New episodes of The Traitors are broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, featuring a diverse line-up of contestants.
