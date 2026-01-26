Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Traitors announced for 2027 return - with a twist

Two Traitors make history in nail-biting final episode
  • The critically acclaimed television series, The Traitors, is set to debut as a theatrical production in London in 2027.
  • Production companies Studio Lambert and Neal Street Productions are collaborating on the stage adaptation, with Olivier Award-winning director Robert Hastie and acclaimed writer John Finnemore leading the creative team.
  • Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, expressed excitement for the venture, promising an intense and joyful experience for faithful fans.
  • The news follows the show's highly successful fourth series, which concluded with Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby crowned winners, drawing an average overnight audience of 9.4 million viewers.
  • The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, sees contestants attempt to identify and banish secret 'Traitors' in pursuit of a cash prize, and has proven a ratings success for the BBC since its 2022 UK launch.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in