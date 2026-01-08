Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Traitors theories – every suspected link between the contestants

Traitors contestant's admission finally confirms fan theory
  • BBC One's reality show The Traitors has introduced new twists, including a 'Secret Traitor' and hidden connections between contestants, leading to widespread fan speculation.
  • It was revealed early on that contestants Roxy and Judy are mother and daughter, and Ross was friends with Netty before the show.
  • Ross's banishment confirmed another secret relationship, with Ellie revealing he was her boyfriend.
  • Fans are theorising about further pre-existing connections, including Maz and Amanda potentially being former police colleagues, and Hugo possibly knowing about Amanda's past as a detective.
  • Other theories suggest Jessie and Jack are in a relationship or siblings, and Amanda and Reece might be mother and son due to their apparent familiarity.
