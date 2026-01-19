Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

When is The Traitors on this week?

Ellie voted out of The Traitors following revelation about her relationship with Ross
  • Series four of The Traitors is entering its final week with eight contestants remaining, including two Traitors.
  • The remaining players are competing for a cash prize of up to £120,000.
  • The final three episodes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week, with the Wednesday and Thursday episodes airing at the normal time of 8 pm.
  • However, the final episode on Friday, January 23, will start at 8:30 pm instead and run for 75 minutes. Every episode will be followed by aftershow The Traitors: Uncloaked.
  • So far, 14 players have been eliminated from the series, with six 'murdered' and eight banished.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in