The View’s new celebrity co-host leaves viewers divided
- ABC’s The View announced that reality TV star Savannah Chrisley would be joining as a co-host beginning Tuesday, she’s best known for starring on USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best with her family.
- Her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars. Savannah led a high-profile campaign for her parents’ pardon, which included speaking at the RNC when Trump was running for president.
- Trump issued both of them full pardons in May, "It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean," Trump told the couple's children via a phone call.
- The View’s annoucement immediately left viewers divided, taking to X to air concerns. “Savannah is a very smart girl! This ought to be very interesting,” one viewer said.
- “HOW AND WHY???????? This is so disappointing. There was no one else available to be the republican voice. NO ONE. I wont be watching,” said another.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks