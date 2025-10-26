Thom Yorke says he would ‘absolutely not’ perform in Israel now
- Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has stated he would "absolutely not" perform in Israel now, expressing strong opposition to the "Netanyahu regime".
- Yorke reflected on the band's controversial 2017 Tel Aviv gig, admitting he felt the performance was "hijacked" and regretting it after the fact.
- Guitarist Jonny Greenwood has argued that boycotts are counterproductive and defending his collaborations with Arab and Jewish musicians.
- Greenwood and Dudu Tassa cancelled planned UK performances earlier this year due to "credible threats" received by venues.
- The Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) movement has called for a boycott of Radiohead concerts, while drummer Philip Selway noted that distancing from Greenwood would lead to the band's end.