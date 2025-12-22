Thomas Skinner ‘dropped by agents’ after claiming BBC fixed Strictly vote
- Thomas Skinner, a former Apprentice contestant, was the first celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2025.
- Skinner claims the BBC rigged the voting figures to ensure his early exit and is seeking legal advice, citing an anonymous email with alleged voting statistics.
- The BBC has refuted these allegations, stating that all voting figures are independently verified by a specialist team.
- Following his public accusations, Skinner has reportedly been dropped by his talent agents, Insanity PR, with his profile removed from their website.
- Despite his claims, Skinner is scheduled to appear on the BBC again in Celebrity Apprentice later this month.