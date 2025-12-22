Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thomas Skinner ‘dropped by agents’ after claiming BBC fixed Strictly vote

Amy Dowden breaks silence on Thomas Skinner BBC 'lawsuit'
  • Thomas Skinner, a former Apprentice contestant, was the first celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2025.
  • Skinner claims the BBC rigged the voting figures to ensure his early exit and is seeking legal advice, citing an anonymous email with alleged voting statistics.
  • The BBC has refuted these allegations, stating that all voting figures are independently verified by a specialist team.
  • Following his public accusations, Skinner has reportedly been dropped by his talent agents, Insanity PR, with his profile removed from their website.
  • Despite his claims, Skinner is scheduled to appear on the BBC again in Celebrity Apprentice later this month.
