Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly’s Thomas Skinner reveals dramatic weight loss

Video Player Placeholder
Tom Skinner reveals Strictly 'lifestyle changes' have led to dramatic weight loss
  • Thomas Skinner has revealed he has lost a stone since joining Strictly Come Dancing, attributing it to lifestyle changes.
  • Appearing on It Takes Two with his partner Amy Dowden, Skinner discussed his new eating habits, including eating granola for breakfast.
  • He joked that his weight loss was also evident as his trousers were becoming bigger.
  • Host Janette Manrara praised Skinner's dancing skills and encouraged him to be less harsh on himself.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in