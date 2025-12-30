Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Thomas Skinner broke down in tears on The Celebrity Apprentice

Moment Thomas Skinner breaks down in tears in front of Lord Sugar in The Apprentice reunion
  • Thomas Skinner became emotional during his reunion with Lord Alan Sugar on The Celebrity Apprentice.
  • The 34-year-old teared up, stating that his original appearance on the show six years ago had changed his life.
  • Lord Sugar questioned Skinner's 'celebrity status' during their encounter in the boardroom.
  • Skinner has previously featured in other celebrity editions of programmes such as MasterChef, The Wheel, and Strictly Come Dancing.
  • The reunion took place on Monday, 29 December, marking Skinner's return to the show.
