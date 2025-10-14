Tim Curry reveals the royal who was a huge fan of Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Tim Curry disclosed that Diana, Princess of Wales, once remarked that his film The Rocky Horror Picture Show "completed my education".
- The actor, who played Dr Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 musical, shared this anecdote during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
- Curry also spoke about his health, confirming he suffered a major stroke in 2012 which has left him unable to walk and reliant on a wheelchair.
- He reflected on his diverse acting career, which includes roles in It, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and Muppet Treasure Island.
- His new memoir, Vagabond, was published earlier this week.