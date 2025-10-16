Home Alone star reveals lie he told Trump’s ex-wife: ‘I loathed it’
- British actor Tim Curry, who played the concierge in 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,' recalled lying to Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana during the film's production.
- Since a significant portion of the film was shot at the Plaza Hotel, then owned by Trump, the cast and crew stayed there during filming.
- Curry recalled having to lie to Ivana, the Plaza Hotel's president, about her interior design choices.
- “She knocked on my door and said, ‘Are you happy in your room? Do you like the way it looks?’ And I loathed it actually,” he said in a recent interview.
- Director Chris Columbus has described Donald Trump's cameo in the 1992 sequel as a “curse” and an “albatross,” saying, “I just wish it was gone.”