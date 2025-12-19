Timothée Chalamet sets record straight on the EsDeeKid rumors
- Timothée Chalamet has released a rap collaboration with underground British rapper EsDeeKid, putting an end to online speculation that the two artists might be the same person.
- The actor shared the song, a remix of EsDeeKid’s single “4 Raws,” on his social media accounts.
- Chalamet's rap verses include references to his upcoming birthday, his partner Kylie Jenner, and his new film Marty Supreme.
- Previously, Chalamet had declined to comment on the rumours during a British radio interview, despite hosts pointing out similarities in their eyes.
- EsDeeKid maintains a hidden identity, performing with a balaclava, and has accumulated over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify since his debut album this year.