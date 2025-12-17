Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Timothée Chalamet shocks with who tops his list of favourite Brits

Timothée Chalamet crowns Susan Boyle an all time British great
  • Timothée Chalamet has named his five favourite British personalities, including a surprising choice in singer Susan Boyle.
  • His list also features prominent figures such as Lewis Hamilton, David and Victoria Beckham, and hip hop artist Fakemink.
  • Chalamet expressed admiration for Susan Boyle, stating she “dreamt bigger than any of us” and that her viral performance was “like the advent of YouTube.”
  • Boyle, 64, rose to fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, subsequently achieving two U.S. number one albums.
  • The 29-year-old actor is currently receiving Oscar buzz for his role in the new film Marty Supreme, which is set for release on Christmas Day in the U.S.
