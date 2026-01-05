Timothee Chalamet tells Kylie Jenner he loves her as star mouths it back during Critics Choice Awards
- Timothee Chalamet won the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards for his performance in 'Marty Supreme'.
- During his acceptance speech, the 30-year-old actor publicly declared his love for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.
- Chalamet thanked Jenner, 28, for their 'foundation' and stated he could not have achieved his success without her.
- Kylie Jenner, who was present in the audience, responded by mouthing 'I love you' back to Chalamet.
- The couple has been in a relationship for three years.