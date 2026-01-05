Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Timothee Chalamet tells Kylie Jenner he loves her as star mouths it back during Critics Choice Awards

Timothee Chalamet publicly declares love for 'partner' Kylie Jenner after Best Actor win at Critics Choice Awards
  • Timothee Chalamet won the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards for his performance in 'Marty Supreme'.
  • During his acceptance speech, the 30-year-old actor publicly declared his love for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.
  • Chalamet thanked Jenner, 28, for their 'foundation' and stated he could not have achieved his success without her.
  • Kylie Jenner, who was present in the audience, responded by mouthing 'I love you' back to Chalamet.
  • The couple has been in a relationship for three years.
