Timothee Chalamet missed out on Met Gala with Kylie Jenner for very specific reason
- Timothee Chalamet explained his absence from this year's Met Gala, where his girlfriend Kylie Jenner attended alone.
- Appearing on the '7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony' podcast, Chalamet stated he was too 'locked in' supporting the New York Knicks.
- He described the Knicks' run as the 'most fun period of my life', highlighting the electric atmosphere at Madison Square Garden.
- Instead of attending the star-studded event, Chalamet spent the evening watching the basketball game on an iPad.