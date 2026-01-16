Timothée Chalamet shares startling anecdote from set of Marty Supreme
- Timothée Chalamet shared an anecdote about filming Marty Supreme, recalling a challenging interaction with a background actor.
- During the scene, Chalamet struggled to elicit anger from the non-actor, who then revealed he had recently been released from jail after 30 years and warned Chalamet not to provoke him.
- “I said to (director) Josh (Safdie), ‘Holy s***, who do you have me opposite, man?’” he said.
- Earlier, Safdie disclosed that Robert Pattinson has a secret voice cameo in the film, providing the voice for the unseen announcer of the British Open ping pong semifinals.
- Chalamet recently secured a Golden Globe for his performance in Marty Supreme and is widely expected to receive a Best Actor nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards.