The eye-watering amount Timothée Chalamet spent for SNL performance

Timothee Chalamet caught off guard by Kylie Jenner marriage question
  • Timothée Chalamet revealed he spent over six figures of his own money to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last year.
  • He took this financial risk after SNL producer Lorne Michaels initially denied his request to be both host and musical guest.
  • The substantial sum covered production costs, including hiring a band and constructing a set for his performance of Bob Dylan songs.
  • Chalamet views his extensive public appearances and press tours as an artistic expansion rather than mere promotion.
  • He also discussed his desire to win an Oscar, framing it as a means to promote films and the industry, rather than a personal quest for glory.
