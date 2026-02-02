The eye-watering amount Timothée Chalamet spent for SNL performance
- Timothée Chalamet revealed he spent over six figures of his own money to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last year.
- He took this financial risk after SNL producer Lorne Michaels initially denied his request to be both host and musical guest.
- The substantial sum covered production costs, including hiring a band and constructing a set for his performance of Bob Dylan songs.
- Chalamet views his extensive public appearances and press tours as an artistic expansion rather than mere promotion.
- He also discussed his desire to win an Oscar, framing it as a means to promote films and the industry, rather than a personal quest for glory.
