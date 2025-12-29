Susan Boyle delivers sweet birthday tribute to Timothee Chalamet whilst wearing Marty Supreme hoodie
- Susan Boyle wished Timothee Chalamet a happy 30th birthday with a musical tribute on Saturday, 27 December.
- The 64-year-old singer, dressed in a 'Marty Supreme' hoodie gifted by Chalamet, sang 'Happy Birthday' and blew a kiss.
- This gesture followed Chalamet previously naming Boyle as one of his five favourite Britons, stating she 'dreamt bigger than all of us'.
- Chalamet responded to the birthday message by reposting the video with the caption 'THANK U SUSAN !!!!!!!!'.
- Chalamet reportedly gifts 'Marty Supreme' hoodies to celebrities he considers 'true greats'.