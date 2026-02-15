Longtime rock band drummer dies at 42
- Timothy Very, the longtime drummer for the Atlanta-based rock band Manchester Orchestra, has died at the age of 42.
- His death was announced by the band on Saturday, though the cause of death has not been disclosed.
- Bandmates expressed their devastation, describing Very as "the most beloved human being" and praising his kindness, humor, and dedication to music and his family.
- He joined Manchester Orchestra in 2011 and played on several of their albums, including Cope, Hope, A Black Mile to the Surface, and The Million Masks of God.
- Beyond his work with the band, Very co-founded the production company Super Canoe and maintained his own YouTube channel, with Super Canoe also issuing a tribute.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks