How to survive the Titanic disaster, according to an Oscar winner
- Filmmaker James Cameron shared his hypothetical strategy for surviving the 1912 Titanic sinking.
- He envisioned a scenario where a time traveller is unexpectedly stuck on the ship and must escape.
- Cameron, who won an Oscar for his 1997 retelling of the disaster, suggested that the best approach would be to jump into the water early, next to a lifeboat as it is being launched.
- He reasoned that passengers and officers would likely pull someone aboard rather than let them drown while the Titanic was still visible.
- Cameron specifically identified 'Boat four' as a suitable lifeboat for this survival tactic.