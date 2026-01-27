Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TikTok accused of censoring anti-Trump videos

California Probes TikTok Over Claims It Suppressed Anti-Trump Content
  • US TikTok users have reported being unable to use the word 'Epstein' in messages and experiencing censorship of content critical of Trump, including videos on ICE raids and Minneapolis protests.
  • These issues emerged less than a week after TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, divested a majority stake in its US operations to a group of investors loyal to Trump.
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an investigation into whether TikTok is violating state law by censoring content critical of Trump.
  • Senator Scott Wiener, a Californian Democrat, also claimed one of his videos about suing ICE was suppressed, stating TikTok is now “state-controlled media”.
  • TikTok attributed the problems to a “major infrastructure” issue caused by a power outage at one of its US data centres, leading to a “cascading systems failure” and display errors.
