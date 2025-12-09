Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Today show co-anchor announced 11 months after star’s departure

Hoda Kotb emotionally informs colleagues that she's leaving the Today show
  • Sheinelle Jones has been announced as Jenna Bush Hager's new permanent co-host for the 10 a.m. Today show, starting from Jan. 12.
  • The program will be rebranded as Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, marking a significant change for the show.
  • Jones's new role follows her temporary departure from Today earlier this year due to the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, in May, with Jones saying, “When I came back from leave, I talked about fighting for your joy — this is what that looks like.”
  • Jenna Bush Hager shared her excitement over the announcement, describing Jones as her “forever friend” and an “extraordinary broadcaster.”
  • Jones said Hoda Kotb, who left the show in January, called her Monday night and told her, “It’s going to be better than you could ever imagine.”
