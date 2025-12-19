Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Today show host to undergo vocal surgery to fix ‘scratchy’ voice

Savannah Guthrie admits her husband is a consultant for Johnny Depp's legal team
  • Today host Savannah Guthrie announced she will be taking time off work to undergo vocal surgery.
  • She is having surgery early in the new year to remove vocal nodules and a polyp, which have caused her voice to be scratchy for years.
  • Guthrie expects to be off for a couple of weeks and will be unable to speak during her recovery period.
  • Her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, shared her own experience of having the same vocal procedure in 2020.
  • This follows previous health issues for Guthrie, who underwent multiple eye surgeries after an accident in 2019.
