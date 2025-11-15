Country singer dies following hospital admission and clash with police
- Alt-country singer Todd Snider, 59, has died, his production company announced on Saturday.
- His death followed a "violent assault" in Utah, which he reported earlier this month.
- Snider had been arrested in Salt Lake City on charges including disorderly conduct and trespassing on the same day as the alleged assault.
- He was released from custody and taken to hospital, where he claimed the assault had occurred outside his hotel.
- Friends and family later revealed he was diagnosed with walking pneumonia after experiencing breathing difficulties following his hospitalization.