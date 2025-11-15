Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Country singer dies following hospital admission and clash with police

Todd Snider performs at the To Nashville, With Love Benefit Concert in 2020
Todd Snider performs at the To Nashville, With Love Benefit Concert in 2020 (2020 Invision)
  • Alt-country singer Todd Snider, 59, has died, his production company announced on Saturday.
  • His death followed a "violent assault" in Utah, which he reported earlier this month.
  • Snider had been arrested in Salt Lake City on charges including disorderly conduct and trespassing on the same day as the alleged assault.
  • He was released from custody and taken to hospital, where he claimed the assault had occurred outside his hotel.
  • Friends and family later revealed he was diagnosed with walking pneumonia after experiencing breathing difficulties following his hospitalization.
