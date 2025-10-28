Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tom Daley reveals son’s sweet response to his Celebrity Traitors exit

The Celeb Traitors' Tom Daley reveals son's adorable reaction to elimination
  • Tom Daley revealed his son Robbie's emotional reaction to his elimination from 'The Celebrity Traitors' during an appearance on 'The One Show'.
  • Seven-year-old Robbie cried when he watched his father get 'murdered' by traitors Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and Cat Burns in the third episode.
  • After Daley reassured his son that he was fine in real life, Robbie expressed his disappointment, stating, 'Okay, but I wanted you to win. I hate the traitors.'
  • Watch the video in full above.
