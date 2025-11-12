Tom Felton receives standing applause as he reprises Draco Malfoy role
- Tom Felton made his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.
- His first appearance on stage was met with an immense reception, including rapturous screams and applause that caused a 30-second pause in the performance.
- Felton described joining the production as a “full-circle moment”, noting he is now the exact age Draco is in the play.
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up 19 years after the original film series, following the characters as they send their children to Hogwarts.
- Felton is scheduled to remain with the show until 22 March 2026.