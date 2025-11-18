Harry Potter star has special reunion with on-screen dad
- Tom Felton, known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, made his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
- He is reprising his iconic role as Draco Malfoy in the stage production, becoming the first Harry Potter film star to do so.
- Felton had a heartwarming reunion with Jason Isaacs, who played his on-screen father Lucius Malfoy, backstage at the Lyric Theatre.
- Isaacs expressed immense pride in Felton's performance, sharing photos and a supportive message on social media.
- The reunion also included Aidan Close, who plays Draco's son Scorpius in the play, creating a 'three generations' Malfoy family moment.