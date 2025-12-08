I’m a Celebrity runner-up gives verdict on new King of the Jungle
- Social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge, was crowned King Of The Jungle in the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- Celebs Go Dating host Tom Read Wilson, who finished as runner-up, declared that Angryginge was the rightful winner, calling him 'the titan of the trials'.
- Read Wilson stated that Burtwistle 'had to win' due to his endurance throughout the series and his success in challenges, making him richly deserving.
- Burtwistle, 24, expressed that his victory was a 'dream come true' and admitted he had not expected to win the coveted title.
- Former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty secured third place in the competition, describing her experience as a 'healing process' for her anxiety.