Daughter of Oscar-winning actor found dead, aged 34
- Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, has been found dead.
- She was discovered in the early hours of New Year's Day at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.
- Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene and declared her deceased.
- The local police department and medical examiner's office have taken over the investigation.
- The cause of Victoria Jones's death is not yet known.