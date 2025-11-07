New Agatha Christie show brings iconic detectives online to solve modern crimes
- A new six-part BritBox drama is modernising Agatha Christie's iconic sleuths, Tommy and Tuppence, by setting their adventures in the 21st century.
- The adaptation will incorporate modern technology such as phones and social media, marking the first English-speaking television series to update Christie's work in this manner.
- Filming is currently underway in the UK, with a premiere anticipated in 2026, starring Antonia Thomas and Josh Dylan in the title roles.
- Writer and executive producer Phoebe Eclair-Powell secured permission from Christie's estate, ensuring technology enhances rather than simplifies the classic mysteries.
- The characters are reimagined as an amateur sleuth duo, with Tommy as a crime writer and Tuppence as a struggling actor, aiming to attract new audiences.