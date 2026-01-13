BTS to play at Tottenham Hotspur stadium as part of 2026 world tour
- K-pop group BTS has announced a 2026-2027 world tour, featuring over 70 dates across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.
- The tour will kick off in South Korea in April 2026 and run until March 2027, marking their first headline shows since the 2021-22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour.
- For UK fans, they will do two nights in London, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, in addition to dates in Spain, Germany and France. They will also perform in 12 cities across the US, Canada and Mexico as part of the tour.
- This announcement follows the group's return to music on 20 March, after a nearly four-year hiatus during which all seven members completed South Korea's mandatory military service.
- Presale tickets for ARMY Membership holders are available on 22 and 23 January, requiring registration on HYBE's Weverse platform. General sale for all regions will commence on 24 January.