Traitors banishment leads to explosive twist and chaotic scenes

Fiona wages war on fellow Traitor as castle descends into chaos
  • Retired police detective Amanda was banished from the TV show The Traitors.
  • Her departure came after a tied vote, where she received the same number of votes as sweet shop assistant Reece across two rounds.
  • Amanda, 57, from Brighton, had her fate decided by chance following the deadlock.
  • Before leaving, she maintained her innocence, telling fellow contestants, 'I'm a faithful.'
  • Rachel, who knew Amanda was a former police detective, then told the remaining contestants what Amanda’s profession was, which angered her fellow Traitor Fiona.
  • Fiona then outright accused Rachel of being a Traitor to the shock of the rest of the group.
