Traitors contestant makes fatal mistake when revealing her true profession

Moment murdered faithful comes face to face with traitors
  • Traitors contestant Amanda disclosed her former profession as a retired senior detective from the Metropolitan Police to fellow participant Rachel.
  • Amanda, who believes Rachel is a faithful, revealed her expertise in covert policing, stating it was her job.
  • Rachel, who is secretly a traitor, acknowledged that Amanda's revelation could significantly benefit her own position in the game.
  • Amanda expressed her desire for Rachel to use this information as 'armoury' for the faithfuls if Amanda were to be eliminated.
  • She emphasised her commitment to helping her fellow faithfuls, even if her theories were not always correct.
