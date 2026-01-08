Traitors contestant makes fatal mistake when revealing her true profession
- Traitors contestant Amanda disclosed her former profession as a retired senior detective from the Metropolitan Police to fellow participant Rachel.
- Amanda, who believes Rachel is a faithful, revealed her expertise in covert policing, stating it was her job.
- Rachel, who is secretly a traitor, acknowledged that Amanda's revelation could significantly benefit her own position in the game.
- Amanda expressed her desire for Rachel to use this information as 'armoury' for the faithfuls if Amanda were to be eliminated.
- She emphasised her commitment to helping her fellow faithfuls, even if her theories were not always correct.