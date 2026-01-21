Traitors left in an ‘uphill battle’ after suspicions raised following tense roundtable
- A tense roundtable on The Traitors has resulted in Matt being the latest Faithful to be eliminated.
- An often confusing debate at the roundtable saw the votes come down to Matt and James, with the latter protesting manically that it was Matt was a Traitor.
- Ultimately, due to James having two votes thanks to the ceremonial dagger, Matt was eliminated, with Traitor Rachel casting the final vote against him.
- In a curveball, Faraaz correctly calls out Rachel to the rest of the group, pinpointing that her argument with Fiona was “Traitor on Traitor”.
- Rachel’s fellow Traitor, Stephen, then admits she’s in an “uphill battle” to keep herself in the game.