Celebrity Traitors round table faces first tied vote
- A tied vote between Mark Bonnar and David Olusoga on The Celebrity Traitors resulted in presenter Claudia Winkleman declaring that the banishment would be left to fate.
- The episode concluded before the outcome of the banishment was revealed, following a round-table discussion where contestants attempted to identify the secret traitors.
- Welsh singer Charlotte Church became the latest contestant to be 'murdered' by the traitors, who were identified as comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Jonathan Ross, and singer Cat Burns.
- Actors Celia Imrie and Sir Stephen Fry voiced suspicions about Jonathan Ross being a traitor, while comedian Nick Mohammed privately suspected Cat Burns.
- During a task, Alan Carr was launched into the air after selecting an incorrect answer, and Cat Burns surprised fellow contestants by asking 'Who is Helen Mirren?'