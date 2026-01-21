Traitors twist sends contestants’ heads spinning
- The Traitors have chosen to award James the ceremonial dagger, which grants him a double vote at the upcoming round table.
- James reacted with surprise, calling the move 'clever' and expressing that he now feels he has the 'game in his hands'.
- Rachel indicated that James is expected to use his double vote against Matt, which she believes is a necessary strategic move.
- Claudia Winkleman suggested the decision would likely cause the group’s head to spin
- With fingers pointing at him, Matt declares: “If I go tonight, the Traitors will have voted for me.” This causes Traitor Stephen to rethink his voting strategy.