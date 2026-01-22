Traitors contestant throws up during penultimate challenge
- The remaining players on The Traitors were tasked with climbing a hill, collecting gold from shrines, and filling a shield at the summit for the last but one challenge.
- Successful completion of the mission by all players would add £10,000 to the prize fund and also prevent the Traitors from committing their final murder
- The players described the ascent as gruelling, with many of them struggling most notably James, who was sick and collapsed.
- Despite the difficulties, the team successfully completed the task with just 20 seconds remaining, securing £10,000 for the prize pot and stopping the Traitors' last murder.
- “Fair play to James. Pushes himself to the point of puking,” joked one viewer with others saying that it was quite touching that they managed to get him over the line.