Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Traitors star breaks silence on strategy that led to her downfall

Rachel accuses Fiona of 'wrecking' Traitors team in turret confrontation
  • Fiona Hughes, 62, the Secret Traitor from The Traitors, has discussed her controversial strategy following her banishment from the reality series.
  • She explained that her murder shortlists, which included Netty, Ben, and Maz, were based on her perception of them as the most 'faithful' contestants.
  • Hughes was banished after her attempt to expose fellow traitor Rachel backfired, ultimately drawing suspicion onto herself.
  • Reflecting on her dramatic confrontation with Rachel, where she accused her of lying, Hughes candidly described herself as a 'plonker'.
  • Despite the intensity, Hughes called her experience on the show 'wonderful', noting it felt like a lifetime in just six episodes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in