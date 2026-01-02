Traitors contestant ‘disappointed’ after being first to be eliminated
- Nursery school teacher Netty has become the first faithful to be murdered in the new series of The Traitors.
- The traitors responsible for her murder are barrister Hugo, head of communications Rachel, and cyber security consultant Stephen.
- The trio selected Netty after receiving a list of three names from a secret traitor, whose identity remains unknown.
- Netty expressed her disappointment upon finding out she had been murdered, stating she believed she would have been a good faithful.